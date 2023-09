One of the first hit TV shows of the "Golden Age of Television", Super Circus was produced by WBKB-TV, Channel 7 with a live audience at the Chicago Civic Opera House.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One of the first hit TV shows of the "Golden Age of Television", Super Circus was produced by WBKB-TV, Channel 7 with a live audience at the Chicago Civic Opera House. Mary Hartline and Claude Kirchner were the hosts.