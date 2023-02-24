Jeylú Gutiérrez, Raul Reyes competing to replace Ed Burke as 14th Ward alderman

In Chicago's 14th Ward on the Southwest Side, Jeylú Gutiérrez and Raúl Reyes are competing to replace Ed Burke as 14th Ward alderman.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Voters in Chicago's 14th Ward will play a role in determining a changing-of-the-guard on city council. Two candidates are competing to replace longtime alderman Ed Burke, who now faces racketeering and bribery charges.

The 14th Ward covers parts of several Southwest Side neighborhoods, including Brighton Park, Archer Heights and Gage Park.

Jeylú Gutiérrez moved to Chicago's 14th Ward from Mexico 15 years ago. She said she'll never forget the day she went to Burke's ward office for services, but says she was turned away because she was not a citizen yet.

"To this day, they still pick and choose who to serve," Gutiérrez said. "That needs to end because we owe the same type of services."

Gutiérrez is now a U.S. citizen and a candidate for 14th Ward alderman. She is a former CPS employee who currently works for Cook County Commissioner Alma Anaya.

Gutiérrez hopes to appeal to residents who felt neglected by Burke, the federally indicted alderman who is retiring after 54 years in office. Despite charges against him, Burke was re-elected four years ago.

"The people wanted someone who was going to work for them, so for them it didn't matter who was in there as long as the job and their concerns were being addressed," said Raul Reyes, who is running against Gutiérrez.

For the past 25 years, Reyes has worked as an employee of the Cook County Clerk's office and volunteered for Burke's political organization delivering services to Southwest Side residents.

"It is the people that asked me to run," Reyes said. "They tell me they don't want to start new."

While the ward will get a new alderman, there is nothing new about the politics behind the race. Reyes is backed by Burke. Congressman "Chuy" Garcia is supporting Gutiérrez. Both men have a longtime history of fighting over control of the city's Southwest Side. Gutiérrez says voters are ready to move on.

"When they know I'm a former educator, that I'm a mom, immigrant, that I'm bilingual that would advocate for every single resident in the community, they are excited," Gutiérrez said.

Gutiérrez and Reyes are relieved their campaigns come to a close on Tuesday. With only two candidates, there is no possibility of a runoff and the 14th Ward will make history by electing the first Latino alderman.