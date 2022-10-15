'1919' by Steppenwolf Theatre looks back at one of Chicago's darkest summers in history

"1919," a look at the past, present and future of Black American's since one of Chicago's darkest summers, is on stage now at the Steppenwolf Theatre.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- In the summer of 1919, Chicago experienced some of the darkest moments in the city's history.

Race riots erupted after the stoning and drowning of 17-year-old Eugene Williams.

The Black teen was swimming in Lake Michigan when he drifted toward the unofficial white section of the 29th street beach on the city's South Side.

An adaptation of Eve Ewing's poetry collection titled "1919" takes a look at the past, present and future for Black Americans since that summer over a century ago.

It's on stage now at the Steppenwolf Theatre now through October 29 in the new in-the-round Ensemble Theater. https://www.steppenwolf.org/tickets--events/seasons/2022-23/1919/

Directed by Gabrielle Randle-Bent and Tasia A. Jones, the production features Sheldon D. Brown, DeMorris Burrows, Max Thomas, Sola Thompson, Jessica Dean Turner and Alexis Ward.