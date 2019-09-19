2 attempt to rob Chicago police officer outside South Side CAPS meeting

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people are wanted for attempted to rob a Chicago police officer on the South Side Wednesday night, police said.
The on-duty officer was sitting inside a non-CPD vehicle outside a scheduled CAPS meeting in the 2900-block of South Vernon Parkway at about 6:26 p.m. when police said two people approached in a black pick-up truck.
The passenger in the pick-up truck got out, took out a weapon and announced a robbery, but the suspects fled when they realized they were trying to rob a police officer, who was wearing civilian clothes.
No one was injured. No one is in custody and Area Central detectives are investigating.
