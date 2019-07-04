2 charged with vandalizing 'The Bean' in Millennium Park, Maggie Daley Park

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people have been charged with the vandalizing of 'The Bean' in Millennium Park and the Cancer Survivor's Garden at Maggie Daley Park, Chicago police said Thursday.

Tino Guzman and Rey Ortega, both 20 years old, each face a felony charge of criminal damage to government property and a misdemeanor count of criminal trespassing.

Angel Diaz, 20, Robert Rickard, 20, Chastity Guzman, 21, Guadalupe Carrillo, 20 have each been charged with a misdemeanor count of trespassing. A 17-year-old boy was cited for being in the park after hours.

'The Bean' in Millennium Park, Maggie Daley Park spray-painted by vandals
EMBED More News Videos

Seven people are in custody after Chicago police said vandals hit both the iconic "Bean" at Millennium Park and also Maggie Daley Park Tuesday morning.



Police said the suspects spray-painted "The Bean" with gang graffiti and then spray-painted Maggie Daley Park. After officers arrived at about 11:58 p.m. Monday night, the seven suspects were taken into custody after being identified by park security, police said.

WATCH: Here's what it takes to clean the Bean

EMBED More News Videos

Whether it's summer or the middle of a snowfall, the Bean always has a shiny finish.



"The Bean," officially named "Cloud Gate," cost millions of dollars to build and has been part of Millennium Park for 15 years. "The Bean" is made from 168 steel plates. Fabrication started in 2002 and took more than two years to complete.

The stainless-steel skin was attached to the internal structure of "The Bean." That lets it expand and contract during Chicago's extreme weather shifts.

WATCH: Crews remove graffiti off "The Bean"
EMBED More News Videos

Crews clean off graffiti on 'The Bean' in Millennium Park Wednesday morning.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoloopgraffitivandalismmillennium park
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
'The Bean,' Maggie Daley Park spray-painted by vandals; 7 in custody
WATCH: Here's what it takes to clean the Bean
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
July 4th Fireworks Shows 2019
Disturbing details of Burbank teacher's alleged sex assault of students released in court
Chicago AccuWeather: Hot with scattered p.m. storms on 4th of July
Child rescued from hot car in Niles, mother charged
Wrong man taken off life support in case of mistaken identity
Delivery driver attempts to kidnap woman in Orland Park, police say
Safety plan for July 4 weekend revealed, 77 arrested in pre-holiday take down
Show More
Gunshots or fireworks: How to tell the difference
Trump vows July 4 'show of a lifetime' as protesters gather
Jim Beam warehouse fire burns 45,000 bourbon barrels inside
Bartlett Special Needs Day Carnival draws hundreds
Video shows alleged drunk driver ramming into police cruiser
More TOP STORIES News