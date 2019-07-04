2 charged with vandalizing 'The Bean' in Millennium Park, Maggie Daley Park

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5375847" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Seven people are in custody after Chicago police said vandals hit both the iconic "Bean" at Millennium Park and also Maggie Daley Park Tuesday morning.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people have been charged with the vandalizing of 'The Bean' in Millennium Park and the Cancer Survivor's Garden at Maggie Daley Park, Chicago police said Thursday.Tino Guzman and Rey Ortega, both 20 years old, each face a felony charge of criminal damage to government property and a misdemeanor count of criminal trespassing.Angel Diaz, 20, Robert Rickard, 20, Chastity Guzman, 21, Guadalupe Carrillo, 20 have each been charged with a misdemeanor count of trespassing. A 17-year-old boy was cited for being in the park after hours.Police said the suspects spray-painted "The Bean" with gang graffiti and then spray-painted Maggie Daley Park. After officers arrived at about 11:58 p.m. Monday night, the seven suspects were taken into custody after being identified by park security, police said."The Bean," officially named "Cloud Gate," cost millions of dollars to build and has been part of Millennium Park for 15 years. "The Bean" is made from 168 steel plates. Fabrication started in 2002 and took more than two years to complete.The stainless-steel skin was attached to the internal structure of "The Bean." That lets it expand and contract during Chicago's extreme weather shifts.