'The Bean' in Millennium Park, Maggie Daley Park cancer memorial wall spray-painted by vandals; 7 in custody

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Seven people are in custody after Chicago police said vandals hit both the iconic Cloud Gate sculpture, also known as "The Bean," at Millennium Park and also the cancer memorial wall at Maggie Daley Park Tuesday morning.Police said the group spray-painted the bean and left the iconic sculpture tagged with gang graffiti.Investigators said the group, all adults, showed up overnight to Millennium Park armed with cans of spray paint and started vandalizing.First police said the group targeted the bean sculpture...covering the artwork in spray paint.Then the suspects sprayed graffiti on the Cancer Survivors Wall and several park benches and trash cans at Maggie Daley Park.The vandalism happens just before the big July 4th weekend, where thousands of people will head to Chicago and to Millennium Park for the big fireworks display.City workers will now have to work to clean the bean sculpture which cost millions of dollars to build has been part of Millennium Park for 15 years.