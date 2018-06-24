2 dead in apparent murder-suicide in Orland Park, police say

Two people were killed in an apparent murder-suicide Sunday evening in a south suburban Orland Park parking lot.At about 5:20 p.m., a 45-year-old woman was fatally shot by a 59-year-old man in the 14000-block of LaGrange Road outside a P.F. Chang's restaurant, said Deputy Chief Joe Mitchell. The man then killed himself.The woman was found shot in the passenger seat of a silver Acura SUV and the man was found on the ground outside the vehicle. The woman had just left the restaurant.The relationship of the two individuals was not immediately known, Mitchell said. However, police said they were not married, but called it "domestic related." They were not Orland Park residents, Mitchell said.Their identities were not released Sunday night, pending family notification.A weapon was recovered at the scene, police said, and there was no risk to the public.The parking lot was cordoned off for several hours into the late evening Sunday.