FOREST PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- Two people are dead in a shooting that is being investigated as a murder-suicide in west suburban Forest Park Friday evening, police said.
Forest Park police said they received a call about two bodies in the street in the 1500-block of Harlem Avenue. When officers arrived at the scene, they found two people unresponsive with gunshot wounds.
They were both pronounced dead at the scene, and officers recovered a handgun.
Police said the victims are a man and a woman, and that the shooting appears to have stemmed from a domestic incident.
Witness accounts suggest the male shot the female before fatally shooting himself, police said.
Police said they are investigating the deaths as a murder-suicide.
No further details have been released. Berwyn police are assisting in the ongoing investigation.
The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.
2 dead in Forest Park shooting investigated as murder-suicide, police say
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More