Man to remain in prison before new trial after conviction for 2017 murder overturned: Will Co. judge

A judge ruled Jeremy Boshears will stay in the Will County Jail before his new trial for the 2017 murder of Joliet bartender Katie Kearns.

JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) -- Jeremy Boshears' hopes of getting out of the Will County Jail were dashed on Monday.

A judge ruled there is clear and convincing evidence to keep him where he has been for the past seven years.

Boshears' conviction for the murder of Joliet bartender Katie Kearns was overturned, and his attorney, Chuck Bretz, fought for him to be released while awaiting a new trial.

"It is disappointing that the court made a ruling without really going into the heart of the matters that we presented," Bretz said.

Bretz said Kearn's death in 2017 at the Joliet Outlaws clubhouse was not at the hands of Boshears, but was self-inflicted.

Bretz also said Boshears does not pose any threat to the public, and, following the SAFE-T Act, should be released. Boshears' family and friends, who were in the courtroom for the ruling, were in tears.

"They've been living with this for seven years now. He's been detained for seven years, and that's a long time to be locked up, particularly for something you did not do," Bretz said

Boshears will next appear in court for a status hearing next month. A date for his new trial has not been set.