Cicada emergence begins in parts of Chicago area: 'Don't be alarmed'

Are cicadas edible? As the 2024 Illinois cicada emergence begins in parts of the Chicago area, some in Park Ridge are considering trying a taste.

PARK RIDGE, Ill. (WLS) -- Cicadas have arrived in some Chicago suburbs, including Park Ridge.

They are all over the trees and the ground.

Residents said they started to see them come out over the weekend.

They haven't been bugging people too much, yet.

The 17-year cicadas are emerging from their underground homes and covering large trees, much to the delight of children.

"I've been seeing a lot of them on the ground, doing some gardening, seeing them coming up then. And my kids are really enjoying them," Park Ridge resident Christina Cosgrove said.

Billions or even trillions of cicadas are expected, coming out from their long-time homes right now.

"We are OK with them. We're animal nerds and everything, and it's just another activity for the kids to play with. So, they're catching them and putting them in their little container, and walking around in the backyard and then releasing them again," Park Ridge resident Nikki Allen said.

The 17-year and 13-year cicadas are overlapping in some areas downstate.

"Soil temperatures has to be 64 degrees. So, here in Park Ridge, we've had 64 in many areas for the past three or four days. So, as the soil warms and stays consistent, they will keep popping up every day," said Joel Reiser, with Illinois Cicada Watch.

Reiser, who started the Illinois Cicada Watch Facebook group, said the emergence is ramping up quickly, and will eventually peak.

"People should know they are harmless. It's all about Mother Nature. They feed animals. They feed birds, also nutrients for the ground. Don't be alarmed. They don't bite," Reiser said.

And there's no need for earplugs just yet. Residents said they're not loud now.

The birds have been feasting on them, and some people say they're considering the same.

"Some people were screenshotting the popcorn cicadas, and I think that's a texture that I can try. If I see it, and, if it was offered, I think I would try it, if there was a good sauce with it," Allen said.

The cicadas have a life cycle of about four to six weeks.

And they're likely to remain visible through June.