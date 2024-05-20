Chicago weather radar: Severe Thunderstorm Watch for north, west suburbs into evening

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago area could see some severe weather Monday.

There is a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Kane, Lake and McHenry counties until 5 p.m.

The Storm Prediction Center has much of the area under a Level 2 risk for severe weather Monday.

The Federal Aviation Administration has been issuing ground stops at O'Hare Airport due to the thunderstorms. While an earlier one was lifted, a ground stop is back in place due to the weather until 3:30 p.m., the FAA said.

As a result of the ground stops, incoming flights are delayed for an average of an hour and 35 minutes at O'Hare, the FAA said.

Scattered storms had formed after 1 p.m., mainly to the north of the city, ABC7 Meteorologist Larry Mowry said, and storms will favor the northern part of the area for the next several hours.

It is still unclear if additional thunderstorms will develop in areas south later in the evening. If they do develop, Mowry said his main concerns are wind, hail and heavy downpours.

While there may be isolated thunderstorms overnight, the real threat for severe weather is Tuesday evening and night, Mowry said. Highs are expected to be in the upper 80s and even into the 90s, which could further strengthen storms that develop.

Tuesday there is a 2 percent tornado risk in much of the Chicago area, with much of the north, northwest, southwest and near west suburbs and at a 5 percent tornado risk. The far west suburbs see a tornado risk of 10%.

Tuesday is expected to be largely dry and very warm and muggy, Mowry said. Then, between about 7 p.m. and 1 a.m., the cluster of thunderstorms is expected to move into our area. While they will likely weaken slightly as they go, there is still potential for severe weather including large hail, high winds and a brief tornado or two, Mowry said.

Wednesday through Friday should be nice, and then rain returns just in time for Memorial Day Weekend.