2 injured in separate shootings on I-57

No one was in custody Saturday night for either shooting.
The latest shooting happened at about 6:30 p.m. near 127th Street. Preliminary reports indicated that one person in a vehicle in the northbound lanes sustained a minor injury and was not taken to a hospital.
I-57 northbound was temporarily shut down late Saturday for further investigation.
The first shooting occurred at 1 a.m. Saturday near the 111th Street exit on Chicago's South Side.
A 19-year-old Urbana man sustained non-life-threatening injuries and hospitalized in stable condition. His 19-year-old passenger was not injured.
The events surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.
The southbound lanes of traffic on I-57 at 111th Street were temporarily shut down for the investigation. All lanes reopened at approximately 3:50 a.m.
Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has any knowledge of the shooting is asked to contact the ISP at 847-294-4400. Callers can remain anonymous.