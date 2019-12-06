2 juveniles charged in shooing that seriously injured girl, 14, near Elgin elementary school

ELGIN, Ill. (WLS) -- Two juveniles were charged with felony offenses Friday in connection with a shooting that left a 14-year-old Elgin girl seriously injured Tuesday.Elgin police said around 4 p.m., the girl was a passenger in a vehicle driving near Lowrie Elementary School, at the intersection of Billings and Washburn streets, when someone fired shots from a passing car, hitting her.No other injuries were reported, but the girl remained in serious condition Wednesday. She attends Ellis Middle School in Elgin.Police said the girl was not the intended target."The shooting does not appear to be a random act," Elgin Police Chief Ana Lalley said Wednesday. "Detectives from our special investigations group continue to investigate the incident and have conducted another canvas in the area this morning. We will also be returning later this afternoon."She said police were working to determine the intended target.The man who was with the girl when she was shot is cooperating with police.Police said the juveniles are in custody at the Kane County Juvenile Justice Center.