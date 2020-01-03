2 toddlers killed in murder-attempted suicide at South-Shore high-rise identified; woman jumped from 11th floor after throwing boy, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Authorities have released the identities of two young children who were killed after an apparent murder-attempted suicide at a South Shore high-rise early Thursday morning

Two adults were hospitalized in critical condition after the incident. Chicago police responded to the 7200-block of South Shore Drive at about 1:48 a.m. and found a 20-year-old woman and a young child on the ground.

Security personnel then directed officers to an 11th floor apartment, where police discovered a 70-year-old man with serious stab wounds and a young boy unresponsive in a bathtub, police said.

Police and family members said the man woke up to the sound of a toddler screaming and found his granddaughter in the bathroom apparently in the process of killing her 2-year-old son.

The man told police that his granddaughter stabbed him, threw her other son out the 11th floor window, and then jumped herself.

Police said the boy in the bathtub was found scalded, with cuts to his head and upper body.

The two children were pronounced dead at Comer Children's Hospital. They have been identified to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office as 2-year-old Johntavis Newell and 7-month-old Ameer Newell.

Area Central detectives are investigating.
