2 United planes damaged when wing clipped on O'Hare tarmac

The Federal Aviation Administration said two United airplanes were damaged when one plane clipped the wing of another plane on the tarmac at O'Hare International Airport Wednesday afternoon.The FAA said United flight 645 was pushing back from gate C30 when it clipped the wing of United flight 2746 which was parked at gate C28. Both planes sustained left wing damage.No injuries were reported and officials at O'Hare said the incident is not affecting air travel general air travel, though the flights involving the two aircraft are affected.The FAA will investigate the incident.