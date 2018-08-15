2 United planes damaged when wing clipped on O'Hare tarmac

CHICAGO (WLS) --
The Federal Aviation Administration said two United airplanes were damaged when one plane clipped the wing of another plane on the tarmac at O'Hare International Airport Wednesday afternoon.

The FAA said United flight 645 was pushing back from gate C30 when it clipped the wing of United flight 2746 which was parked at gate C28. Both planes sustained left wing damage.

No injuries were reported and officials at O'Hare said the incident is not affecting air travel general air travel, though the flights involving the two aircraft are affected.

The FAA will investigate the incident.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
o'hare airportUnited Airlinesplane accidentohare airportChicagoO'Hare
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Hobart attorney fatally shot by former client, prosecutor says
Harvey police: Deadly shootout may have stemmed from online dispute
Thyroid medications recalled due to risk of impurities
City historian looks back at the beginnings of Chicago's annual air show
WATCH LIVE: Testimony continues in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
2 women shot, 1 fatally, when bullets entered their South Side homes
IL business to lay off 150, move to Mexico due to Trump tariffs
Doctors find contact lens lodged in woman's eyelid for 28 years
Show More
Rizzo leads Cubs past Brewers 8-4
New joint U.S.-Mexican law enforcement effort targets top drug cartel criminals
Chicago townhouse reportedly once owned by Vince Vaughn listed for $1.5M
VIDEO: Man hops fence at LA zoo, spanks hippo
More News