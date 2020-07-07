Society

Chicago launches challenge encouraging residents to fill out census

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team

Shown is an envelope containing a 2020 census letter mailed to a U.S. resident, in Glenside, Pa., Thursday, March 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot has launched a citywide challenge to try an encourage residents in all 50 wards to take part in the 2020 census.

Each ward will compete to see who makes the most progress over the next ten days and starting on July 9, progress can be tracked on a virtual leaderboard at census2020.chicago.gov.

The winner of the challenge will get ice cream for all young people in the ward.

The mayor's office said the city could lose between $1,400-$1,800 every year for each resident missed by the census. For more information on completing the census, visit my2020census.gov.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societychicagolori lightfootcensus
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CPD sergeant's son among victims of July 4th weekend violence
19 shot, 4 fatally Monday in Chicago
1 charged with murder for fatal West Side shooting of girl, 7
CA teacher who allegedly coughed on child in Yogurtland loses job
'I believe in white power': McHenry woman charged after face mask dispute
Chicagoans try to beat the heat as temps continue to rise
Kanye West's Yeezy? The Girl Scouts? Hedge funds? All got PPP loans
Show More
'Blackout Day 2020' encourages shoppers to buy from Black-owned businesses
Illinois' COVID-19 cases increase by 614
Officials investigate report of assault on Black man in Indiana
Chicago Dogs to hold first home game at Impact Field amid reopening
Chicago AccuWeather: Hot, humid, few storms Tuesday
More TOP STORIES News