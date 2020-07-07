CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot has launched a citywide challenge to try an encourage residents in all 50 wards to take part in the 2020 census.
Each ward will compete to see who makes the most progress over the next ten days and starting on July 9, progress can be tracked on a virtual leaderboard at census2020.chicago.gov.
The winner of the challenge will get ice cream for all young people in the ward.
The mayor's office said the city could lose between $1,400-$1,800 every year for each resident missed by the census. For more information on completing the census, visit my2020census.gov.
Chicago launches challenge encouraging residents to fill out census
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News