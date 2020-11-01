Chicago residents turn out in final weekend ahead of election day 2020

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicagoans continued to show up at polling stations Saturday during the final weekend of early voting.Fortunate for many voters, there were no long lines at the Orland Park early voting site Saturday. Poll workers said that the traffic was down dramatically compared to previous days this week.First time early voter, Antonio Martino, was able to take advantage of no long lines at the location."You know the logistics of working from home. There's constant IT issues usually going on. I'd rather not have it interrupt my work day," Martino said.More than 15,000 people have voted so far at the early voting site in Orland Park."I don't want to be at the polls when everyone else is there, and I wanted to get my ballot in early," said Angela Harris, an early voter."I didn't want to wait until the last moment in the case something happened on Tuesday, where I got sick, or I couldn't do it, so it's something I thought I should do early," Ron Hacker said.There are many issues weighing on voters this election cycle, making them come out early to voting sites."A lot of issues are very important to me. With this pandemic, healthcare, ensuring that everyone has health care. I'm a nurse," Veronica Kaire said."The key issue for me is the tax issue right now. I think everybody should be equal," Harris said.One issue many voters seem to agree on is that Election Day cannot get here soon enough."I don't think anybody enjoys the political ads," said John DeCocker, voter."I think we are all tired. I think everyone is exhausted, and I can't wait for Tuesday to be over, so we finally have some resolutions one way or the other," Hacker said.Orland Park Police are looking to calm concerns ahead of the election. They plan to increase their patrols just in case problems arise. Police also say Oland Square Mall management has requested mall entrances and exits be restricted beginning Monday.Early voting will end on Nov. 2.