Mike Pence and Chris Christie will announce their bids next week.

WASHINGTON -- The 2024 presidential race is taking shape, with former President Donald Trump mounting a comeback bid for the White House, facing GOP competition from Florida Gov. Ron Desantis, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott and others.

President Joe Biden will also run for reelection.

Here's an updated list of who is running for president in 2024 and a brief look at the potential contenders who have not yet confirmed their plans.

This list also includes those politicians who have definitively ruled out a campaign.

Trump, 76, formally launched his third bid for the White House on Nov. 15, following the 2022 midterms, which did not meet Republican expectations.

Trump announced his campaign from his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida. It didn't come as a surprise, given that Trump had been hinting for months that he would make a run.

"America's comeback starts right now," he said, describing the U.S. as "in decline" and touting his administration as a "golden age."

However, Trump's third run for the White House comes as he faces multiple investigations -- he denies wrongdoing -- and has become increasingly estranged from some other leading figures in the GOP in the wake of Jan. 6, his 2020 election lies and other controversies and scandals.

Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Minden Tahoe Airport in Minden, Nev., on Oct. 8, 2022. AP Photo/José Luis Villegas, Pool, File

While polling shows he remains popular with many voters in the party, many others say they want another nominee.

Ron DeSantis, Republican

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis entered the 2024 Republican presidential primary race on Wednesday, May 24 -- setting the stage for a long awaited and potentially volatile contest between the Florida governor, who is a rising star in his party, and former President Donald Trump, who has so far dominated most polls in the very early months of the election.

DeSantis, 44, was reelected to second term by a near 20-point margin in November. He will enter the GOP primary field as Trump's biggest rival, according to observers and voter surveys.

A recent ABC News/Washington Post survey showed that among the six best-known candidates, Trump clinched 51% of Republicans and GOP-leaning independents while DeSantis garnered 25%. A majority of those voters said they'd be satisfied with either Trump (75%) or DeSantis (64%) as their presidential nominee.

Mike Pence, Republican

Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at a luncheon Friday, April 28, 2023, in Salt Lake City. AP Photo/Rick Bowmer

Former Vice President Mike Pence will announce next week that he is running for president, giving a kickoff speech and releasing a campaign video on June 7 ahead of a town hall with CNN in Des Moines, Iowa, a source familiar confirms to ABC News.

Nikki Haley, Republican

Haley, 51, announced her presidential bid in a video released on Feb. 14, a day ahead of a formal kickoff on Feb. 15 in Charleston.

Haley, who also served as a U.S. ambassador to the U.N. in the Trump administration, is the first high-profile Republican to challenge Trump.

In her announcement video, Haley, the daughter of immigrants, highlighted her heritage as a South Asian woman and touted her hopeful view of what America can offer.

"My mom would always say, 'Your job is not to focus on the differences but the similarities.' My parents reminded me and my siblings every day how blessed we were to live in America," Haley said.

She underscored her credentials as a former leader of the Palmetto State, stressing its resilience, but most of all she said there was major need for change in the GOP's candidates.

"Republicans have lost the popular vote in seven of the last eight presidential elections. ... It's time for a new generation of leadership," she said.

Haley was elected as the first female governor of South Carolina in 2010, stepping down in 2017, during her second term, to serve as a Trump ambassador until 2018.

Chris Christie, Republican

FILE - Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie addresses a gathering during a town hall style meeting at New England College, April 20, 2023, in Henniker, N.H. AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie plans on announcing a Republican bid for the 2024 presidency next week, sources familiar confirmed to ABC News.

Christie allies launched a super PAC to support his bid ahead of his planned announcement at St. Anselm College on June 6 at 6:30 p.m. during a town hall event.

Christie, who also ran in 2016, has made the argument that he might very well be the only Republican willing and able to bring the force needed to knock off Trump, who is enjoying a sizable lead in the race for the nomination.

"In American politics, if you want to beat somebody, you've got to go get them, and you got to make the case," Christie told a group of New England voters in April. "So what I'm saying tonight, I think, is the beginning of the case against Donald Trump. And that's the first task for Republican primary voters -- decide who we're going to nominate. And if we are willing to put up with that level of policy, and character failure, then we're going to get what we deserve."

Asa Hutchinson, Republican

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson testifies before a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on sentencing for crack and powder cocaine, on Capitol Hill in Washington, June 22, 2021. AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Asa Hutchinson, who recently completed two terms as Arkansas governor, said he will seek the Republican presidential nomination on April 2, just days after the former president was indicted by a grand jury in New York.

Hutchinson said Trump should drop out of the race, arguing "the office is more important than any individual person."

Hutchinson,who announced his candidacy on ABC's "This Week," said he was running because "I believe that I am the right time for America, the right candidate for our country and its future." He added: "I'm convinced that people want leaders that appeal to the best of America and not simply appeal to our worst instincts."

Hutchinson, 72, left office in January after eight years as governor.

The former governor, who was term-limited, has been a fixture in Arkansas politics since the 1980s, when the state was predominantly Democratic. A former congressman, he was one of the House managers prosecuting the impeachment case against President Bill Clinton.

Hutchinson served as President George W. Bush's head of the Drug Enforcement Administration and was an undersecretary of the Department of Homeland Security.

As governor, Hutchinson championed a series of income tax cuts as the state's budget surpluses grew. He signed several abortion restrictions into law, including a ban on the procedure that took effect when the U.S. Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade last year. Hutchinson, however, has said he regretted that the measure did not include exceptions for rape or incest.

Tim Scott, Republican

Scott, 57, formally announced his candidacy on May 22 at his alma mater Charleston Southern University.

Scott, South Carolina's first Black senator and the Senate's sole Black Republican, shared an optimistic message of faith in the American dream as he launched his campaign.

"We live in the land where it is possible for a kid raised in poverty by a single mother in a small apartment to one day serve in the People's House and maybe even the White House," Scott said.

He joined the race with more cash on hand than all his Republican competitors, but was polling in the low single digits.

Steve Laffey, Republican

Republican Steve Laffey, the former mayor of Cranston, Rhode Island, speaks about his 2024 presidential bid on Good Morning America, Feb. 6, 2023.

The former mayor of Cranston, Rhode Island, Steve Laffey announced his candidacy for president on Feb. 2.

In a statement, he said he wanted to confront the country's issues.

"Our country has done the equivalent of using Band-Aids in place of major surgery. Somehow, we have 'gotten by,'" he said. "For the first time in a generation, we must directly confront our problems."

Laffey is a long shot for the Oval Office, given his relative lack of name recognition or statewide or federal experience.

He previously made a run for Senate in 2006 in Rhode Island, against Republican Lincoln Chafee, who was ultimately defeated by Democrat Sheldon Whitehouse.

Vivek Ramaswamy, Republican

Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy speaks during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Dallas, Texas, on August 2022.

Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy announced that he's running for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination on Feb.21.

"To put America first, we need to rediscover what America is. That's why I am running for president," Ramaswamy wrote in a Wall Street Journal editorial. "I am launching not only a political campaign but a cultural movement to create a new American Dream-one that is not only about money but about the unapologetic pursuit of excellence."

Ramaswamy is a biotech and health care entrepreneur who has written two books, "Nation of Victims: Identity Politics, the Death of Merit, and the Path Back to Excellence" and "Woke, Inc.: Inside Corporate America's Social Justice Scam."

Larry Elder, Republican

Republican presidential candidate conservative radio talk show host Larry Elder speaks at the Iowa Faith & Freedom Coalition Spring Kick-Off, April 22, 2023 in Clive, Iowa. Scott Olson/Getty Images, FILE

Edler, 70, a conservative talk radio host, announced on April 20 that he was seeking the Republican nomination for president.

The long shot candidate first ran for elected office in 2021 in the recall election to replace California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom. Newsom survived the recall effort by a wide margin, but Elder placed first among the replacement candidates.

In a tweet, Elder said, "America is in decline, but this decline is not inevitable. We can enter a new American Golden Age, but we must choose a leader who can bring us there. That's why I'm running for president."

Marianne Williamson, Democrat

Self-help author Marianne Williamson speaks to the crowd as she launches her 2024 presidential campaign in Washington, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

Author Marianne Williamson formally announced that she's running for president in 2024 on March 4, her second bid for the White House following an unsuccessful campaign in 2020.

Her announcement set up the first -- albeit long-shot -- Democratic primary challenge to President Joe Biden, who has long said he intends to run for reelection but has yet to make a formal announcement.

"I have run for president before," she told supporters at her campaign launch at Union Station in Washington. "I'm not naive about the forces which have no intention of allowing anyone into this conversation who does not align with their predetermined agenda."

A Texas native who now lives in Beverly Hills, California, Williamson is the author of more than a dozen books and ran an unsuccessful independent congressional campaign in California in 2014.

In 2020, she was best known for wanting to create a Department of Peace and arguing the federal government should pay large financial reparations to Black Americans as atonement for centuries of slavery and discrimination.

Before running for office, the 70-year-old was best known as a onetime spiritual adviser to Oprah Winfrey.

Robert Kennedy Jr., Democrat

Attorney Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks at the New York State Capitol, May 14, 2019, in Albany, N.Y. AP Photo/Hans Pennink, File

Democrat Robert F. Kennedy Jr., an anti-vaccine activist and scion of one of the country's most famous political families, filed a statement of candidacy April 5.

Kennedy, a nephew of President John F. Kennedy and the son of his slain brother Robert F. Kennedy, was once a bestselling author and environmental lawyer who worked on issues such as clean water.

But more than 15 years ago, he became fixated on a belief that vaccines are not safe. He emerged as one of the leading voices in the anti-vaccine movement, and his work has been described by public health experts and even members of his own family as misleading and dangerous.

Kennedy, 69, had been long involved in the anti-vaccine movement, but the effort intensified after the COVID-19 pandemic and development of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Kennedy released a book in 2021, "The Real Anthony Fauci," in which he accused the U.S.'s top infectious disease doctor of assisting in "a historic coup d'etat against Western democracy" and promoted unproven COVID-19 treatments such as ivermectin, which is meant to treat parasites, and the anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine.

President Joe Biden, Democrat

President Joe Biden on April 25 formally announced that he is running for reelection in 2024, asking voters to give him more time to "finish this job" he began when he was sworn into office and to set aside their concerns about extending the run of America's oldest president for another four years.

Biden, who would be 86 at the end of a second term, is betting his first-term legislative achievements and more than 50 years of experience in Washington will count for more than concerns over his age.

A look at potential presidential candidates

The list of other potential White House hopefuls includes Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu and others.

Sununu, meanwhile, has been open that he's mulling a White House run, saying on ABC's "This Week" in February that he's "definitely thinking about it and having those conversations."

A third Republican in Florida is also angling to possibly join the 2024 race, along with Trump and DeSantis: Miami Mayor Francis Suarez is weighing a bid for the White House, recently telling ABC affiliate WMUR that he would be making a decision "shortly" on whether to run.

The Associated Press and ABC News contributed to this report.