Eid al-Fitr: Islamic Community Center hosts end of Ramadan celebration in Rosemont | LIVE

ROSEMONT, Il. (WLS) -- The Islamic Community Center of Illinois hosted their Eid al-Fitr celebration on Wednesday.

Eid al-Fitr marks the end of Ramadan.

Mayor Brandon Johnson is expected to address the gathering of more than 10,000 Chicago Muslims and Arabs.

Ramadan is observed by Muslims worldwide as a month of fasting, prayer, reflection, and community.

What's Eid al-Fitr?

It's an Islamic holiday marking the end of Ramadan, the month when devout Muslims fast daily from dawn to sunset. Ramadan is a time of increased worship, charity, and good deeds.

Eid al-Fitr means the feast, or festival, of breaking the fast.

When is Eid al Fitr?

Islam follows a lunar calendar and so Ramadan and Eid cycle through the seasons. This year, the first day of Eid al-Fitr is expected to be on or around April 10; the exact date may vary among countries and Muslim communities.

What are some common Eid greetings?

Eid Mubarak, or Blessed Eid, and Happy Eid.

What are some of the traditions and customs associated with Eid al-Fitr?

In Indonesia, the world's most populous Muslim-majority country, many people embark on an exodus to their hometowns to celebrate the holiday with loved ones. This year, an estimated 193.6 million travelers are expected to crisscross the vast archipelago for Eid in a homecoming tradition known locally as "mudik."

AP News contributed to this report.