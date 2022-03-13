Chicago police officer found dead from apparent suicide, officials say

My deepest condolences and prayers are with the family, friends, and loved ones of the @Chicago_Police officer who tragically took his own life this morning. My family and I are heartbroken to hear of this tremendous loss, and my heart goes out to the entire CPD family. 1/ — Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) March 12, 2022

On behalf of the Chicago Police Department, I extend my deepest condolences to his family and friends, and his District, during this very difficult time. I want to let them know that the Department is standing with them and keeping them in our thoughts and prayers. — Chicago Police Superintendent David O. Brown (@ChiefDavidBrown) March 12, 2022

Here’s part of the email sent to all CPD members today by @ChiefDavidBrown: “Balancing the personal and professional responsibilities and trying to separate the demands that each present can be difficult and overwhelming at times.”



STOP EXTENDING TOURS.

STOP CANCELING DAYS OFF. https://t.co/DVNcHUkqkn — Fraternal Order of Police - Chicago Lodge #7 (@FOP7Chicago) March 12, 2022

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Police Department said it is conducting a death investigation after a sergeant was found dead from an apparent suicide.The CPD officer, identified by the Cook County Medical Examiner's office as 52-year-old Edward T. Dougherty, was found inside a residence located in the 22nd police district. He was pronounced dead at 8:02 a.m. in his home, the ME said.Mayor Lori Lightfoot shared a statement on Twitter about Dougherty's death.The death appears to be an apparent suicide, Chicago officials said. The cause and manner of death will be determined by the medical examiner, said CPD Superintendent David Brown."The loss of an officer is a stark reminder of the many sacrifices and demands members of law enforcement face each and every day," Brown said. "This tragic situation underscores the importance of prioritizing our mental and emotional health and wellbeing."The Fraternal Order of Police also tweeted about the officer's death.