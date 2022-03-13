chicago police department

Chicago police officer found dead from apparent suicide, officials say

Cook County ME has ID'd the officer
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Police Department said it is conducting a death investigation after a sergeant was found dead from an apparent suicide.

The CPD officer, identified by the Cook County Medical Examiner's office as 52-year-old Edward T. Dougherty, was found inside a residence located in the 22nd police district. He was pronounced dead at 8:02 a.m. in his home, the ME said.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot shared a statement on Twitter about Dougherty's death.



The death appears to be an apparent suicide, Chicago officials said. The cause and manner of death will be determined by the medical examiner, said CPD Superintendent David Brown.



"The loss of an officer is a stark reminder of the many sacrifices and demands members of law enforcement face each and every day," Brown said. "This tragic situation underscores the importance of prioritizing our mental and emotional health and wellbeing."

The Fraternal Order of Police also tweeted about the officer's death.



The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline can be reached at 1-800-273-8255.
