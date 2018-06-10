3 family members found dead inside Darien home, police say

Three members of a family were found dead inside a home in Darien after a report of shots fired in the home Sunday, police said.Police responded to a home in the 7500-block of Farmingdale Drive at about 12:58 a.m. after a report of shots fired. After arriving, officers found three members of the same family dead inside, police said.Further details on how they died have not been released by police, who say there is not a threat to the community and that the area is secured.