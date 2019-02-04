3 injured, including 2 boys, in I-57 shooting in Calumet Park

Three people - including two young boys -- were shot Monday afternoon while driving northbound on Interstate 57 in south suburban Calumet Park, according to Illinois State Police.The victims included 12- and 15-year-old boys, who were both in stable condition Monday evening. A 38-year-old man was critically injured.An 8-year-old girl who was in the vehicle with the three victims was not injured, police said.The shooting occurred at about 4 p.m. just south of the 127th Street exit.All northbound lanes of I-57 were temporarily shut down Monday between 147th/Sibley Boulevard and 127th Street as police investigate, but reopened at about 8:15 p.m. At 8 p.m., the exit ramp at 127th Street was still closed.The circumstances of the shooting remained under investigation Monday eveing.Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has any knowledge of the shooting is asked to contact the Illinois State Police at 847-294-4400. Callers can remain anonymous.