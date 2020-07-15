3 shot near 79th Street Red Line station on South Side, Chicago fire officials say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago fire officials said three people were shot near the 79th Street CTA Red Line station Tuesday night.The circumstances surrounding the shooting were not immediately clear. Fire officials said it happened on the 79th Street Bridge that goes over the Dan Ryan Expressway outside the station, not inside, sometime after 9 p.m.Fire officials said the three victims are all female, though their ages have not yet been released. Two were taken to University of Chicago Hospital and one was taken to Comer Children's Hospital, all in good condition.CTA said Red Line trains were bypassing the 79th Street station as of 9:20 p.m. The #29 State bus is an alternative route. 79th Street is also closed, blocked off by police during their investigation.