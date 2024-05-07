Girl, 13, shot; detectives questioning person of interest on South Side, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A teenager was shot on the city's South Side on Tuesday morning, according to Chicago police.
The shooting happened around 7:49 a.m. in the 8200-block of South Commercial Avenue in the South Chicago neighborhood.
A 13-year-old girl was shot in the right side of her body, police said. She was taken to a hospital in stable condition.
The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown.
Detectives are questioning one person of interest. CPD Area Two Detectives are investigating.
