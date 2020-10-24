Girl, 3, shot in wrist in Calumet Heights

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
Police cars

(Shutterstock)

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 3-year-old girl is in the hospital after she was shot in the wrist Saturday on the city's South Side, according to Chicago police.

The incident happened in the 1300-block of E 89th Street in Calumet Heights just after 3 p.m., police said.

Witnesses at the scene told police they heard a gunshot while inside the residence and discovered the girl has been shot, officials said.

The young girl was transferred to Comers Children's Hospital in good condition, officials said.

A weapon was recovered on the scene and Area Two Detectives are investigating.

Police did not provide any further information regarding the shooting at this time.
