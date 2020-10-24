Girl, 3, shot in wrist in Calumet Heights

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 3-year-old girl is in the hospital after she was shot in the wrist Saturday on the city's South Side, according to Chicago police.The incident happened in the 1300-block of E 89th Street in Calumet Heights just after 3 p.m., police said.Witnesses at the scene told police they heard a gunshot while inside the residence and discovered the girl has been shot, officials said.The young girl was transferred to Comers Children's Hospital in good condition, officials said.A weapon was recovered on the scene and Area Two Detectives are investigating.Police did not provide any further information regarding the shooting at this time.