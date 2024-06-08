360 Chicago buys former Signature Room space in former Hancock Building

Former workers at the Signature Room Chicago in the former Hancock building on Michigan Avenue were awarded $1.5M in back pay and benefits.

Former workers at the Signature Room Chicago in the former Hancock building on Michigan Avenue were awarded $1.5M in back pay and benefits.

Former workers at the Signature Room Chicago in the former Hancock building on Michigan Avenue were awarded $1.5M in back pay and benefits.

Former workers at the Signature Room Chicago in the former Hancock building on Michigan Avenue were awarded $1.5M in back pay and benefits.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- 360 Chicago, the observation deck on the 94th floor of the former Hancock Building, announced they have purchased the former Signature Room space on the two floors above them.

Please note: The above video is from a previous report

The company announced Friday they bought the 95th and 96th floors of 875 N Michigan Avenue, which have been vacant since The Signature Room closed abruptly.

Plans for the space have not yet been finalized, the company said.

"I can confirm that we're not planning on reopening a restaurant in that space, but beyond that, our team is in the very early development stages, and we'll have more information to share in the coming months," said 360 Chicago Managing Director Nichole Benolken in a statement.

SEE ALSO: The Signature Room in former John Hancock building closes, wedding planned at venue this weekend

The Signature Room closed without warning in late September 2023, leaving a note on the restaurant's front door citing economic hardship brought on by COVID shutdowns.

The union representing more than 100 former restaurant workers there filed a federal complaint against Infusion Management Group, which operated The Signature Room, for violating the WARN Act.