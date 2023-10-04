Signature Room closure: Former workers rally, alleging owners broke the law with sudden closure

Why did Signature Room close? The owners left a note on the door citing COVID shutdown hardships as their reasoning for the sudden closure.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Dozens of former Signature Room workers united in a single and frustrated cry Wednesday, alleging the owner of the now-closed iconic Chicago restaurant broke the law.

The workers said they feel betrayed by a place they called a second home.

With voices in sync, and signs held high, former Signature Room workers loudly called for help.

"The Signature Room operators need to follow the law and pay us what they owe," Nina Hernandez said.

The rally came less than a week after the Signature Room abruptly closed its sky-high doors for good, leaving just a note on the restaurant's front door, citing economic hardship brought on by COVID shutdowns.

Hernandez dedicated nearly two decades of her life to the restaurant, and said she feels disoriented.

"I'm a single mom, and, because of this job, I was able to raise my son and take care of my family," she said. "It really hurt to be so blindsided."

The call for action comes after Unite Here Local 1, the union representing the 132 former restaurant workers, filed a federal complaint against Infusion Management Group, which operated the Signature Room.

According to the lawsuit, the union said the restaurant owners violated the WARN Act, which requires employers to provide 60 days' notice of a closing or mass layoff.

The lawsuit claims the restaurant is also required to pay employees for 60 days after the closing under the WARN Act.

"We are here today with one simple request: that the Signature Room follow the law, that they pay these workers what they are owed," said Karen Kent, president of Unite Here Local 1.

Samantha Frederick worked as a cocktail waitress for a decade at the Signature Room.

"We were like almost military family up there. We always had each other's shifts covered; there was never a missing link," Frederick said.

The mother of three and Army veteran said she and her work family deserve to be compensated appropriately.

"After putting 10, 20, 30, 40 years into this place, many of us, we deserve some type of relief," Frederick said. "Our workplace was our home away from home. We've spent many, many, many years and hours up there."

The employees said they haven't heard anything from the restaurant owners since last week's closure.

They also did not respond to a request for comment from ABC7 Chicago.