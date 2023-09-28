WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

The Signature Room at the 95th, in former John Hancock building, closed

John Garcia Image
ByJohn Garcia WLS logo
Thursday, September 28, 2023 7:43PM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A restaurant that has long overlooked the city of Chicago has closed its doors.

A sign posted outside the Signature Room at the 95th, in the building formerly known as Hancock at 875 N. Michigan Ave., said the restaurant is closed, effective Thursday.

"It is with a heavy heart that we announce the permanent closing of our beloved Signature Room at the 95th effective Thursday, September 28, 2023," the sign said.

SEE MORE: Seven Treasures Restaurant in Chicago's Chinatown closing after more than 40 years

The restaurant cited hardships since closures during the COVID-19 pandemic as its reason for shutting down.

"For over 30 years, we have had the privilege and honor of serving Chicagoans and visitors from all over the world," the sign said. "From the bottom of our hearts, we want to thank you for your support over the years."

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW