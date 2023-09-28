The Signature Room at the 95th, in former John Hancock building, closed

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A restaurant that has long overlooked the city of Chicago has closed its doors.

A sign posted outside the Signature Room at the 95th, in the building formerly known as Hancock at 875 N. Michigan Ave., said the restaurant is closed, effective Thursday.

"It is with a heavy heart that we announce the permanent closing of our beloved Signature Room at the 95th effective Thursday, September 28, 2023," the sign said.

The restaurant cited hardships since closures during the COVID-19 pandemic as its reason for shutting down.

"For over 30 years, we have had the privilege and honor of serving Chicagoans and visitors from all over the world," the sign said. "From the bottom of our hearts, we want to thank you for your support over the years."

