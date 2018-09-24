4 charged in Oak Lawn kidnapping

Four Chicago men face felony charges after they allegedly kidnapped another man last week in south suburban Oak Lawn and took him to Englewood.

Francisco Arroyo Jr., 18; Daniel Cabrera, 19; Michael Hernandez, 18; and Andrew Martinez, 34, were taken into custody after being identified by witnesses. The victim, a 24-year-old man, was released before police showed up.

Last Thursday, police said the victim was in a vehicle with a woman and a small child while stopped at a red light at 103rd Street and Cicero Avenue. The four suspects, one with a knife, got out of their vehicle and approached the victim's vehicle on foot, witnesses told police.

The driver was able to get away to the 4700-block of 101st Street when the vehicle's tire went flat. Police said the suspects then pulled the man from the vehicle and into the suspects' vehicle and fled the area.

The suspects' vehicle was located in the area of 60th and Elizabeth streets in Chicago and the four men were taken into custody.

The victim had been released before police arrested the suspects. He suffered minor facial injuries after being struck both during the kidnapping and while being held, police said.

Police said the victim knew his kidnappers, who were apparently retaliating for a stabbing that happened in the city. While the victim wasn't involved in the stabbing, his connection to the incident is under investigation.

The four suspects have each been charged with one count of aggravated kidnapping and are being held without bond.
