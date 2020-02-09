PLAINFIELD, Ill. -- Four people were injured after being attacked by their family dog Saturday in southwest suburban Plainfield, police said.
The attack occurred in the 22900 block of Judith Drive, shortly after 9 a.m.
Upon arrival, officers found the dog, which was a pit bull, "acting in an aggressive manner," and shot him.
A 25-year-old man was severely bitten in his arms and was taken to Loyola Hospital in Maywood, police said.
Three other people, a 52-year-old woman, 25-year-old woman, and 19-year-old man, were also bitten and released from the hospital, police said.
Police said their initial investigation shows the attack was unprovoked.
The Will County Animal Control also responded to the scene.
4 injured after dog attack in Plainfield
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News