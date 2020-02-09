4 injured after dog attack in Plainfield

PLAINFIELD, Ill. -- Four people were injured after being attacked by their family dog Saturday in southwest suburban Plainfield, police said.The attack occurred in the 22900 block of Judith Drive, shortly after 9 a.m.Upon arrival, officers found the dog, which was a pit bull, "acting in an aggressive manner," and shot him.A 25-year-old man was severely bitten in his arms and was taken to Loyola Hospital in Maywood, police said.Three other people, a 52-year-old woman, 25-year-old woman, and 19-year-old man, were also bitten and released from the hospital, police said.Police said their initial investigation shows the attack was unprovoked.The Will County Animal Control also responded to the scene.