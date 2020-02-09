4 injured after dog attack in Plainfield

PLAINFIELD, Ill. -- Four people were injured after being attacked by their family dog Saturday in southwest suburban Plainfield, police said.

The attack occurred in the 22900 block of Judith Drive, shortly after 9 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers found the dog, which was a pit bull, "acting in an aggressive manner," and shot him.

A 25-year-old man was severely bitten in his arms and was taken to Loyola Hospital in Maywood, police said.

Three other people, a 52-year-old woman, 25-year-old woman, and 19-year-old man, were also bitten and released from the hospital, police said.

Police said their initial investigation shows the attack was unprovoked.

The Will County Animal Control also responded to the scene.
Report a correction or typo
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH: Stars arrive at Oscars red carpet in Hollywood
'Armed' man fatally shot by police in Lake View on North Side: CPD
Oscars 2020 Live: When, how to watch
Print your 2020 Oscars ballot here
Winter Advisory issued; up to 3 inches of snow predicted
Man killed, 7-year-old girl injured in Humboldt Park shooting: police
2nd NYPD officer shot in the Bronx; suspect in custody
Show More
Chicago mayor announces 15 percent drop in city carbon emissions
2 teens charged in death of South Side store owner shot during robbery
Chicago AccuWeather: Overcast with up to 3 inches of snow
How to avoid popular winter scams like online dating, home improvement: BBB
Chicago's Black Restaurant Week kicks off Sunday
More TOP STORIES News