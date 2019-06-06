4 injured, including 2 children, in Morgan Park porch collapse

Paramedics responded to a collapsed porch in Morgan Park Wednesday evening. (Courtesy of the Chicago Fire Department)

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago fire officials said four people were injured, including two children, when a porch collapsed Wednesday evening.

Paramedics responded to a home in the 11700-block of Church Street in the city's Morgan Park neighborhood around 8:45 p.m.

Fire officials said two children and two adults were taken to local hospitals in serious to critical condition. All of them were stable for transport, fire officials said.

The circumstances surrounding the porch collapse were not immediately clear. Fire officials have not released any details about the victims, including ages and genders.
