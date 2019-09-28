4 rescued from Lake Michigan in Rogers Park during storm, fire officials say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago firefighters rescued four people from Lake Michigan during a heavy storm Friday evening, officials said.Fire officials said crew members of Truck 25 and Engine 102 tied ropes to dry land and used life vests to enter the water at Pratt Avenue and the lakefront when a rescue helicopter was delayed by the weather.A 20-year-old man was pulled from the water and taken to a local hospital for treatment of complications from hypothermia, fire officials said. His condition has stabilized.Fire officials did not comment on the three other people rescued.Two firefighters were taken to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston as a precaution.