Chicago violence: 40 shot, 4 fatally in weekend shootings

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Four people are dead and 40 shot in all so far this weekend in shootings across Chicago, according to police.In one of the latest shootings, a man is dead and three others are wounded in a West Garfield Park shooting on the West Side.The shooting occurred in the 100-block of S. Keeler just before 7 p.m., according to Chicago police.Four victims were inside a vehicle when they were struck by unknown gunfire, police said. The victims then relocated the vehicle to the 500-block of S. Pulaski where they struck a Chicago Fire Department vehicle.A 21-year-old man was struck in the back and forearm. He was transferred to Mt. Siani hospital where he was pronounced, officials said.A 17-year-old girl and a 19-year-old man were both struck in the back and transported to Stroger hospital in serious condition. A 34-year-old man was also struck multiple times in the body and was taken to Mt. Siani in critical condition, police said.There were no reported injuries from the occupants of the CFD vehicle, according to officials.No offenders are in custody. Area Four Detectives are investigating.A 24-year-old man was found shot and seriously wounded Saturday in Lawndale on the West Side.About 5:50 a.m. police responding to a ShotSpotter alert in the 1600 block of South Homan Avenue, found the man with gunshot wounds to his chest and forearm, Chicago police said.He was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in serious condition, police said.Area Four detectives are investigating the circumstances of the shooting.A 26-year-old man was shot Saturday in South Deering on the Far South Side.About 9:50 a.m. he was in the 10000 block of South Hoxie Avenue, when someone exited a gray sedan and fired shots at him, Chicago police said.He was struck in the left thigh and grazed by a bullet on his abdomen, police said.The man was rushed to University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition, police said.Area Two detectives are investigating.Two women were shot Saturday, one of them fatally, in West Garfield Park on the West Side.They were standing in an alley at 2:27 a.m. in the 4500 block of West Wilcox Street when someone fired shots, according to Chicago police.Mieya C. Sims, 25, was shot in the head and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police and the Cook County medical examiner's office said. She lived in west suburban Cicero.An autopsy conducted Saturday ruled Sims' death a homicide, the medical examiner's office said.The other woman, 22, was hit in the right leg and taken to the same hospital in good condition, police said.No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.A 40-year-old man was critically wounded in a drive-by in East Garfield Park on the West Side.About 9:55 a.m. he was sitting in a vehicle in the 3200 block of West Washington Boulevard, when someone pulled up alongside him and fired shots, Chicago police said.He was struck multiple times in the back and neck, Chicago police said. He took himself to Cook County Hospital where he is in critical condition.A woman was killed and another hurt in West Garfield Park on the West Side early Saturday.They were standing in an alley at 2:27 a.m. in the 4500 block of West Wilcox Street when someone fired shots, according to Chicago police.Mieya C. Another 37-year-old man was hit in the left leg and taken to the same hospital in good condition.No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.Two men were injured in a shooting Friday in Little Village on the Southwest Side.They were standing on the sidewalk about 11:15 p.m. in the 3200 block of West Cermak Road when they heard gunshots and felt pain, according to Chicago police.A 24-year-old was hit in his right leg and torso and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition, police said. The other man, 40, was hit in the right leg and taken to the same hospital in good condition.No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.Earlier Friday, a 15-year-old boy was shot in the leg in East Garfield Park.At around 6:45 p.m. in the 3100 block of West Polk Street, the boy heard shots and felt pain, Chicago police said. The boy was transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition.No one is in custody, and Area Four detectives are investigating.