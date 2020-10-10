Man, 37, fatally shot at J's Sports Bar and Grill in Melrose Park

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
MELROSE PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- A man was fatally shot at a sports bar in west suburban Melrose Park early Saturday.

Police responded to J's Sports Bar in the 2100 block of North Manheim Rd at around 1:30 a.m., according to Melrose Park Public Information Officer Gary Mack.

The Cook County Medical Examiner has identified the victim as Alan C. Williams, 37, of Bensenville.

Williams suffered one fatal gunshot wound, according to Mack.

No one is in custody at this time.

West Suburban Major Crimes Task Force is also investigating.
