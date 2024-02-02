49ers apparel and accessories you didn't know you needed for Super Bowl 58

The 49ers are NFC Champions for the eighth time and are now set for a rematch against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII. If you want to help rep Niner Empire, there's still time to gear up before the game. Here are some jerseys, t-shirts, hoodies and other apparel to help celebrate the Red and Gold in their Quest for Six.

Men

Fanatics released their 2023 NFC Champions Locker Room Trophy Collection. 49er Faithfuls can commemorate this win with their t-shirts and pullovers.

Fanatics San Francisco 49ers Nike 2023 NFC Champions T-Shirt $49.99 Shop Now

This officially licensed crewneck comes in one color- anthracite and sizes S-5XL. If you prefer a light-weight long sleeve, this t-shirt will be great for you.

Fanatics San Francisco 49ers Fanatics Branded 2023 NFC Champions Hometown Pullover Hoodie $74.99 Shop Now

This hoodie is made of 60% Cotton and 40% Polyester Fleece. If you want something warm and cozy, this is a midweight option suitable for moderate conditions.

Fanatics Brock Purdy San Francisco 49ers Nike Super Bowl LVIII Carbon Fashion Game Player Jersey $149.99 Shop Now

In Week 17's game against the Commanders, Quarterback Brock Purdy broke the 49ers single-season passing record last held by Jeff Garcia in 2000. He's proved the critics who called him a 'game manager' wrong this year. What better way to celebrate Super Bowl 58 than by repping this record-breaking rookie quarterback?

Women

Fanatics Christian McCaffrey San Francisco 49ers Nike Women's Super Bowl LVIII Game Jersey $149.99 Shop Now

This is the most popular women's jersey on Fanatics, and you can get it right in time for game day using the code: 24SHIP

Fanatics Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers WEAR by Erin Andrews Women's Super Bowl LVIII Matchup Cropped Pullover Hoodie $74.99 Shop Now

This cropped hoodie is perfect for football fans who are just excited about this year's matchup. I love the crop style of the hoodie and the screen print design on the front. If you're spending the night out for the game, this hoodie can be paired with a leather jacket, jeans and heels for a more elevated look. Or you can dress this down with leggings and a pair of your favorite tennis shoes.

Want something you won't see everybody wearing? Etsy has the cutest vintage-style 49ers sweatshirts and t-shirts to rock this Superbowl.

Kids

Etsy Youth 49ers Shirt $18.75 Shop Now

I love the design and crewneck collar of this youth's 49ers shirt. This is an inexpensive way to gift your tiny 49ers fan.

Walmart Youth Nike Brock Purdy Scarlet San Francisco 49ers Game Jersey $89.99 Shop Now

If your son or daughter is a 49er Faithful, a new jersey would be a great surprise to gift them this year.

Amazon Team Fan Apparel NFL Youth Gameday Hooded Sweatshirt $49.95 Shop Now

This classic game-day hooded sweatshirt can be worn at school, at practices or at home.

Accessories

Fanatics San Francisco 49ers Rock Em Socks Unisex $19.99 Shop Now

If you're a 49ers fan from the bottom of your heart, bring it down to the soles of your feet with these themed socks.

Fanatics San Francisco 49ers New Era Super Bowl LVIII Side Patch 39THIRTY Flex Fit Hat $35.99 Shop Now

If you're more subtle when it comes to showing love for your favorite team, a hat is a great option.

