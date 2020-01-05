5 hospitalized after car crash on Northwest Side, fire officials say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Five people were hospitalized after two cars crashed on Chicago's Northwest Side Saturday night, fire officials said.
The Chicago Fire Department said the crash occurred near the intersection of N Austin and W Warwick Ave. A total of 10 people were inside the vehicles that crashed.
Five people were transported to local hospitals, according to CFD. One adult is in serious condition and a minor is in critical condition, fire officials said.
Three others were transported in good condition, according to CFD.
No other details are known at this time.
