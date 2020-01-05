5 hospitalized after car crash on Northwest Side, fire officials say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Five people were hospitalized after two cars crashed on Chicago's Northwest Side Saturday night, fire officials said.

The Chicago Fire Department said the crash occurred near the intersection of N Austin and W Warwick Ave. A total of 10 people were inside the vehicles that crashed.

Five people were transported to local hospitals, according to CFD. One adult is in serious condition and a minor is in critical condition, fire officials said.

Three others were transported in good condition, according to CFD.

No other details are known at this time.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
portage parkcar crashchild injuredchicago fire departmentcrash
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family identifies body found in Indiana as missing Englewood man
Man fatally shot by police on South Side: CPD
Mother charged in South Shore high-rise incident
Trump says 52 targets already lined up if Iran retaliates
Hostage sexually assaulted during Rockford incident: police
Man wanted for sexually assaulting, robbing woman on Red Line train: police
Steger man charged with fatal New Year's Day stabbing
Show More
Woman fatally stabs man at Englewood liquor store: police
Group of teens wanted in robbery and attack of pregnant woman
Man shot, killed by security guard on NW Side: CPD
Former St. Viator HS counselor charged with sex abuse
Woman, 75, hit by car in NW Side crosswalk
More TOP STORIES News