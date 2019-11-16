5 killed, including 3 children, in shooting at San Diego home; another child hospitalized

SAN DIEGO, Calif. -- A shooting at a home in San Diego's Paradise Hills neighborhood on Saturday morning left five people dead, including three young children and their mother, authorities said.A fourth victim, an 11-year-old child, was undergoing surgery after being rushed to a local hospital, according to police.Officers responded shortly before 7 a.m. to the 2100 block of Flintridge Drive after a 911 call from the residence and another call from a neighboring relative, said Lt. Matt Dobbs of the San Diego Police Department.There was no communication with the 911 caller, "however, the dispatcher could hear some arguing in the background," the lieutenant said. The relative who lives nearby also reported hearing an argument and what he believed to be the sound of a nail gun.The officers arrived at the scene about a minute later. After receiving no answer at the front door, they went around to the back of the house and looked in a window."They could see a child down and covered in blood," Dobbs said. The officers then shattered a front window and entered the home, where they found six people who had been shot.A 31-year-old man had been shot in the head, investigators said, adding that he, the woman and the children were all members of the same family. The adults and a 3-year-old child were pronounced dead at the scene.Three other children were transported to medical centers, where a 5-year-old and a 9-year-old died, police said. The 11-year-old remained hospitalized.The shooting may have stemmed from a domestic incident, authorities said. A handgun was recovered at the scene."We believe the suspect is probably one of the deceased," Dobbs told reporters outside the house. Neither he nor the victims were immediately identified.