Manhunt continues for Xavier Tate, Jr., accused in murder of Chicago Police Officer Luis Huesca

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A manhunt is underway for accused cop killer Xavier Tate Jr. after an arrest warrant was issued for the slaying of Chicago Police Officer Luis Huesca.

An outpouring of love continued Saturday as the symbols of grief grow for Officer Huesca in the Gage Park neighborhood, where he lived and lost his life.

"Prayer is pretty powerful," resident Alex Gonzalez said. "We always include them, the family, in our prayers."

Authorities issued a community alert Friday, announcing 22-year-old Xavier Tate Jr. is s wanted in connection with the officer's murder.

Tate Jr. is accused of shooting Officer Huesca with a 40-caliber gun, during what appeared to be a carjacking.

Additional court documents show Tate Jr. was arrested on March 6 on a misdemeanor charge of criminal trespassing in Olympia Fields. He was supposed to be in court for that charge on Wednesday, just two days ago, in Markham, but he did not show up for that appearance.

Xavier Tate, Jr., is wanted for the murder of CPD Officer Luis Huesca.

On Friday night, the ongoing investigation brought police to the 10800 block of South Hale Avenue, in the city's Morgan Park neighborhood. Nearby residents said authorities surrounded a home there.

Detectives returned to canvas the neighborhood on Saturday afternoon,

"There was one police officer outside in the street, and he got out of the car and about five or six officers hit the block. They all went and surrounded the block," a neighborhood resident told ABC7.

Investigators said Officer Huesca was gunned down just after 3 a.m. last Sunday. He was still in uniform as he returned from working a shift.

His stolen SUV was discovered nearby.

Police confirmed a person seen in surveillance video from a convenience store the night of the shooting is the suspect, Tate Jr.

CPD had circulated a two-minute video compilation from four distinct locations, showing a man they describe as a suspect going from one gas station convenience store to another in the hours before the murder early Sunday morning. The suspect, described as armed and dangerous, is then seen walking in the area near 55th and Kedzie both just before and about 45 minutes after the murder.

Cook County Crime Stoppers is offering a $10,000 reward for any information that leads to an indictment or conviction in the case. Anyone that has information is asked to call 1-800-535-STOP or the CPD hotline at 833-408-0069, or email tips@cookcountycrimestoppers.org.

All tips are anonymous. Crime Stoppers will provide a code number to possibly redeem the reward.

A visitation will be held at Blake Lamb Funeral Home in Oak Lawn Sunday, which is open to the public from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. His funeral will be held Monday at St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel at 10 a.m.

On what would have been Huesca's 31st birthday, Tuesday, fellow officers escorted his flag draped coffin to the funeral home.

"It's pretty tragic, especially since it's like really close to home," resident Sarah Soto said. "It's hard to believe that it's like a block away from us. It hard to believe."

Chicago Police say Tate Jr. should be considered armed and dangerous, and anyone who sees him should not approach him, but call 911.

