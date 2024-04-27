Man sexually abused 10-year-old girl in bathroom at Museum of Science and Industry, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are looking for a man they say sexually abused a child in a bathroom at the Museum of Science and Industry on Thursday.

Police said the assault happened at the museum, located at 5700 South DuSable Lake Shore Drive, between 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.

A 10-year-old girl was separated from her group when a man approached her and offered to help her find her group, police said.

Police said the man took the girl to the second floor of the museum, where she asked to use the restroom.

The man then entered the restroom, crawled under the stall door and touched the girl's genital area with his hand, police said. The girl kicked at the man, and he fled from the restroom.

What we know about the suspect:

Police said the man is described as between 30 and 40 years old and between 5-foot-10 and 6-foot-3. He weighs between 160 and 180 pounds.

The man has curly, light brown hair and a beard, police said. He has a tattoo of a roaring lion on his neck.

The man was wearing a light blue shirt with a blue vest, blue jeans and black gym shows.

Police asked anyone with information to contact them at 312-492-3810/3664.

