5-year-old boy tests positive for meth after eating Halloween candy

EMBED </>More Videos

Boy hospitalized over candy possibly laced with meth

GALION, Ohio --
Police in Galion, Ohio, are investigating if a child was given a Halloween candy laced with methamphetamine.

According to police, a 5-year-old boy was treated for consuming an illegal substance after trick-or-treating Sunday night.

"Found out the child had tested positive for methamphetamine in his system," said Galion Police Chief Brian Saterfield.

Chief Saterfield says authorities are not sure if the child ate laced candy, but according to the boy's parents, he was playing with a vampire mouth toy he got while trick-or-treating. A few seconds later, he started to have a seizure.

"Since then, we have taken a piece of evidence to the crime lab," Chief Saterfield said.

Since the incident the whole community has been on high alert.

"I won't be taking my kids out trick-or-treating anymore. I will buy them candy and they'll be the end of it," said parent Autumn Meuser. "That kid could've died."

"At the end of the day, a 5-year-old with methamphetamine, however it was ingested, was not good," said Chief Saterfield.

The boy is expected to make a full recovery.

THE CANDYMAN: Houston's own real-life Halloween horror story
EMBED More News Videos

Residents and police recall the horrifying crime

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
halloweencandymethmethamphetamineu.s. & worldOhio
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: 3 children from same family fatally struck at school bus stop in Indiana
14th Amendment: Trump plans to order end of birthright citizenship
Man dragged several blocks by car in fatal East Chatham hit-and-run
Man accused of burglarizing home of Jayme Closs on morning of parents' funeral
Family sues university over student's pancake eating death
UIC massage therapist accused of sexually abusing 2 students
Infant found lying on car floorboard during Ga. traffic stop
3 CPD officers accused of cover-up in Laquan McDonald shooting in court Tuesday
Show More
Carson's reopening Evergreen Park store for Black Friday
Man accused of vandalizing Orland Park church 5 times in past year
Sources: Pittsburgh shooting victim returned to help others
President Trump visiting Pittsburgh Tuesday in wake of synagogue shooting
More News