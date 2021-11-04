CMA Awards

On The Red Carpet is counting down to the 55th CMA Awards on ABC

Don't miss the 2021 CMA Awards on ABC Wednesday, Nov. 10, at 8|7c!
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Coming to you from the heart of Nashville, On The Red Carpet is previewing country music's biggest night. Country star and "American Idol" judge Luke Bryan will host the 55th CMA Awards, airing Nov. 10 on ABC.

"I'm really happy to do it," Bryan told On The Red Carpet. "As a kid, I watched the CMAs every time they were on TV. To now look and I'm the host -- it's kind of a total part of the American dream."

This year marks an exciting time for country music, as the genre is seeing more diversity. Mickey Guyton and Jimmie Allen are nominated for New Artist of the Year, marking the first time two Black country stars are nominated for the honor.

"I appreciate the recognition and I'm thankful," Guyton said. "There's so many girls like me out there that love all kinds of music that we should be able to sing regardless of what we look like."

Country fans can also look forward to stellar performances and collaborations at the awards this year. Collaborations include Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood, Dierks Bentley featuring BRELAND and HARDY, Chris Young and Kane Brown, Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde, with more performances by host Bryan, Gabby Barrett, Jennifer Hudson, Thomas Rhett, Keith Urban, Zac Brown Band and more.

You can watch "On The Red Carpet: CMA Awards Countdown" on these ABC Owned Television Stations:

  • WABC (New York) - Saturday, Nov. 6 at 12 a.m.
  • KABC (Los Angeles) - Saturday, Nov. 6 at 10 p.m.
  • WLS (Chicago) - Sunday, Nov. 7 at 4 p.m.
  • WPVI (Philadelphia) - Saturday, Nov. 6 at 4:30 a.m.
  • KGO (San Francisco) - Saturday, Nov. 6 at 9 p.m.
  • KTRK (Houston) - Saturday, Nov. 6 at 11:35 p.m.
  • WTVD (Raleigh) - Saturday, Nov. 6 at 12 a.m.
  • KFSN (Fresno) - Sunday, Nov. 7 at 6:30 p.m.


The "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" On The Red Carpet Instagram sweepstakes mentioned in the episode above will launch Fri., Nov. 5, at 7 p.m. ET | 4 p.m. PT. See official rules here.
