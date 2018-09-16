6 back-to-back burglaries hit South Loop, Hyde Park

A series of robberies hit South Loop and Hyde Park early Saturday.

Cate Cauguiran
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Six people were attacked in back to back robberies in South Loop and Hyde Park Friday night and early Saturday morning.

According to police, the offenders are a group of two to four men between the ages of 18 and 25 traveling in a gray four-door vehicle. Victims told police one of the suspects has dreadlocks.

One robbery took place at 10:20 p.m. Friday near 23rd and Wabash. The others took place between 3 a.m. and 7 a.m. Saturday.

Police said the offenders typically approach victims on the street. In some cases, the victims were beaten before their property was stolen. In other incidents, one of the offenders showed a black semi-automatic handgun before demanding property.

CPD has asked that South Loop residents be on the lookout for the offenders. No suspects are currently in custody.
