6 people shot while leaving Burnside funeral, authorities say

Multiple people were shot at a funeral or memorial service in Burnside on Monday.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Six people were shot at a funeral or memorial service in Burnside on Monday.

Chicago police responded to reports of the shootings in the 9200-block of South Cottage Grove at about 12:40 p.m., according to a tweet by Chicago police chief communications officer Anthony Guglielmi. People were gathered at the church for the funeral of a rapper who had been killed, police said. The six were shot as people exited the church and got into their cars.

The Chicago Fire Department was also called to the scene because a bullet hit a gas line.

Six victims were transported from the scene, according to fire officials, and two more walked into hospitals after the incident. Of the victims transported by CFD, three were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center and the fourth was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn. No information was available about the extent of their injuries. As of 2:20 p.m., Guglielmi said there were no fatalities in connection with the shooting.

Chopper 7HD was over the scene and captured scenes of the crowd outside the building where the shootings allegedly happened and a heavy police presence and crime scene tape up in the area.

Half a block away from the scene, at 92nd Street and Dauphin Avenue, Chopper 7HD observed police taking three or four people into custody who were in a silver car. It is unclear if the activity at 92nd and Dauphin was connected to the reported shootings.

A day care center across the street from where the shooting happened had about 25 children inside and was placed on lockdown.

This is a developing story. Information will be added and updated as it becomes available.
