Six people were rescued from an elevator in the former John Hancock Center and emergency crews had to break through a brick wall to get to them.The rescue was challenging because it was an express elevator with very few openings in the building at 875 North Michigan Avenue.The Chicago Fire Department said they got the call at around 12:30 a.m. of 6 people trapped, including a pregnant woman, after two elevator cables snapped."It was a pretty precarious situation where we had the cables that were broke were on top of the elevator," said Chicago Fire Department Battalion Chief Patrick Maloney. "We couldn't do an elevator-to-elevator rescue. We had to breach a wall on the 11th floor of the parking garage in order to open up the elevator doors."Fire officials said the group that was rescued had just left the Signature Room restaurant before getting on the elevator. They are visiting the city from out of town.A friend of the people who were rescued said they were stuck for about three hours."At first we thought they were on the 96th floor but after 20 minutes they found they were on the 12th floor," said Luis Vasquez. "The company for elevators said they lose one cable, so we were afraid that they have no security of the cables."All of them got out safely and were very grateful to the fire department.Meanwhile, fire officials said it wasn't an unsafe situation even though two cables broke since there were many other cables still attached.ABC7 has reached to the building for comment.