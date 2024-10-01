7 dead in suspected terror shooting, stabbing in Tel Aviv amid Iran missile attack

Israeli Police suspect terror as a motive in the incident.

Several people are wounded in a shooting attack in Tel Aviv.

Several people are wounded in a shooting attack in Tel Aviv.

Several people are wounded in a shooting attack in Tel Aviv.

Several people are wounded in a shooting attack in Tel Aviv.

TEL AVIV -- At least seven people were killed and eight others injured in a stabbing and shooting attack Tuesday night in Tel Aviv, Israel, according to the Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv.

The Israeli Police Spokesperson's Unit suspects terror as a motive in the incident. Both of the two alleged attackers have been killed, the unit said.

RELATED: Iran launches retaliatory missile strike on Israel

The two suspected terrorists started the killing on the city's light rail system and continued on foot before they were killed by the Municipal Security Patrol and citizens present using personal firearms, according to police.

Large police forces are present and conducting extensive searches for any additional threats.

Israeli border guards deploy at the scene of a shooting attack outside al-Nuzha mosque along Jersalem Boulevard in Jaffa south of Tel Aviv, Israel on Oct. 1, 2024. Photo by JACK GUEZ/AFP via Getty Images

The incident took place on Yerushalayim Street in Tel Aviv.

The attack took place just prior to a large missile launch from Iran into Israel. About 180 missiles were launched at multiple targets in Israel, according to the Israel Defense Forces.

Most of the missiles were intercepted, but "several hits were identified, and the damage is being assessed," an Israeli security official said.