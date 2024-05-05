7 injured, 4 critically, in overnight shooting in Long Beach, CA, authorities say

Seven people were injured, four critically, in a shooting overnight in Long Beach, California.

LONG BEACH, Calif. -- An investigation was underway after seven people were injured, four critically, in a shooting overnight in Long Beach.

The shooting was reported around 11:15 p.m. Saturday in the area of South Street and Paramount Boulevard, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

Several patrol units remained at the scene early Sunday morning as investigators tried to piece together what led up to the shooting.

It was not immediately clear where exactly the shooting took place. Detectives at the scene appeared to center their investigation efforts on a parking lot between a bar and a strip mall.

Authorities said seven people were injured and all of the victims either self-transported or were taken to local hospitals. Three suffered non-life threatening injuries and the rest were said to be in critical condition.

The suspect or suspects in the shooting fled from the scene before police arrived. No arrests have been made.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.