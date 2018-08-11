7 rescued from capsized boat on South Side

Seven people were rescued early Saturday morning after a 16-foot boat capsized in a sanitary canal.The accident occurred at approximately 2 a.m. near the 2800 block of South Damen Avenue in the Lower West Side neighborhood.Chicago Fire Department emergency crews used a ladder to get to people who were stranded on a barge.One person was taken to the hospital after swallowing gasoline and water. Their condition is currently unknown.The condition of the other boaters is also currently unknown. No deaths have been reported.