Garfield Park man, 80, died Monday due to low temperatures: Cook County medical examiner

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An 80-year-old man died Monday due to extreme cold weather conditions, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office.Police said a 56-year-old man found the victim unresponsive around 12:32 p.m. in the 4700 block of West Superior Street.The 80-year-old was on the floor in a garage and pronounced dead at the scene, the medical examiner's office said.An autopsy released Tuesday found the 80-year-old died as a result of hypertensive and arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease with cold exposure as a contributing factor, the medical examiner's office said.His death was ruled accidental.This is the second cold-related death in Chicago this year, the medical examiner's office said.Last season, the medical examiner's office recorded 60 deaths in Cook County related to the cold between Sept. 14, 2018 and May 23, 2019.Chicago saw record told temperatures on Tuesday.By midday, the temperature in Chicago was 17 degrees, with a wind chill of 5 degrees, according to the National Weather Service..A recorded temperature of 7 degrees at O'Hare Tuesday morning broke a record low set in 1986, the weather service said.People needing shelter in the cold can call 311 for help.