9/11 Anniversary: Chicago area ceremonies to mark September 11th attacks

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=11011775" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The I-Team reflects on the 9/11 attacks with the first responders from Chicago who rushed to Ground Zero to help.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=11011310" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> September 11, 2001 was a defining moment for Muslim Americans, and forever changed their lives in the years after.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- As America approaches the 20th anniversary of the September 11th terror attacks, many ceremonies and tributes will take place starting Friday.At the Naval Station Great Lakes, 2,977 flags have been placed at Ross Field to represent each of the lives lost that day.Friday morning, during a graduation ceremony for recruits, some local 9/11first responders and special guests with ties to the attacks will be honored.On Thursday, some of those Navy recruits participated in an all-day relay, carrying an American flag with them as they ran.Another moving tribute, the "Healing Field Flag Display" located on the Village of Oak Brook Sports Core soccer field is open 24-hours a day, now through Sunday. People are invited to visit the display and walk among the flags.At Prospect High School, students and teachers will take part in a powerful docu-play-reading the stories of 9/11 survivors. A man who was in the World Trade Center Twin Towers that day will also speak. Performances of "110 stories" are Friday night and Saturday. Those students weren't even born yet on that fateful day.Also of note Saturday at 7:30 a.m. on the actual anniversary of the attacks, the City of Chicago will host a memorial ceremony at Daley Plaza.ABC News will have special live coverage of the anniversary of 9/11 Saturday morning beginning at 7 a.m.