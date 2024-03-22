ABC News, National Geographic announce live 'Eclipse Across America' special on April 8

To celebrate a rare total solar eclipse that won't happen again until 2044, ABC News and Nat Geo will air a two-hour live special on April 8.

ABC News and National Geographic are partnering to provide extensive, live coverage of the 2024 rare total solar eclipse.

On Monday, April 8, at least 32 million people across America will find themselves in the path of a total solar eclipse, where the moon will completely block the sun in what will be the last of its kind in the U.S. until 2044.

To celebrate this rare moment, ABC News and National Geographic will air "Eclipse Across America" live on April 8 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. EDT on ABC, ABC News Live, National Geographic Channel, Nat Geo WILD, Disney+ and Hulu.

The special will be anchored by "World News Tonight" anchor David Muir and "ABC News Live Prime" anchor Linsey Davis.

Nat Geo talent Mariana van Zeller ("Trafficked") and Nat Geo Explorers photographer Cristina Mittermeier ("Photographer"), astrophotographer Babak Tafreshi, and astrophysicists Jedidah Isler and Ved Chirayath will be on site to show viewers how to safely observe and photograph eclipses and break down the science and history behind them.

The coverage will span 10 cities across North America -- from Mazatlán, Mexico, to Houlton, Maine -- with each being in 100% totality of the eclipse.

"Eclipse Across America" will broadcast from the following locations experiencing the phenomenon firsthand:

Mazatlán, Mexico - with ABC News correspondent Matt Rivers

- with ABC News correspondent Matt Rivers Del Rio, Texas - with ABC News national correspondent Mireya Villarreal and van Zeller

- with ABC News national correspondent Mireya Villarreal and van Zeller Dallas, Texas - with "GMA3" co-anchors DeMarco Morgan and ABC News chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton and a live check-in with Tafreshi at Frio Cave

- with "GMA3" co-anchors DeMarco Morgan and ABC News chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton and a live check-in with Tafreshi at Frio Cave Russellville, Arkansa s - with ABC News foreign correspondent Maggie Rulli with hundreds of couples saying "I do" at the "Total Eclipse of the Heart" mass wedding

s - with ABC News foreign correspondent Maggie Rulli with hundreds of couples saying "I do" at the "Total Eclipse of the Heart" mass wedding Carbondale, Illinois - with ABC News chief meteorologist Ginger Zee and Isler at Southern Illinois University

- with ABC News chief meteorologist Ginger Zee and Isler at Southern Illinois University Indianapolis, Indiana - with "Good Morning America" weekend co-anchor Gio Benitez at the Indy 500 Speedway

- with "Good Morning America" weekend co-anchor Gio Benitez at the Indy 500 Speedway Cleveland, Ohio - with "Good Morning America" weekend co-anchor Whit Johnson at the Great Lakes Science Center

- with "Good Morning America" weekend co-anchor Whit Johnson at the Great Lakes Science Center Niagara Falls, New York - with ABC News meteorologist Rob Marciano and Mittermeier close to the Falls. ABC News multiplatform reporter Reena Roy will also be reporting live from this location

- with ABC News meteorologist Rob Marciano and Mittermeier close to the Falls. ABC News multiplatform reporter Reena Roy will also be reporting live from this location Burlington, Vermont - with Muir and Davis at ECHO, Leahy Center for Lake Champlain

- with Muir and Davis at ECHO, Leahy Center for Lake Champlain Houlton, Maine - at one of the last communities in America to see the eclipse

"We are thrilled to partner with National Geographic on an unprecedented, multiplatform watch event for this highly anticipated natural phenomenon," said Reena Mehta, SVP of Streaming and Digital Content for ABC News. "Bringing audiences together across multiple Disney platforms on all devices will ensure that no one misses a moment live or on demand."

"This collaboration between Nat Geo and ABC is a dream come true. With Nat Geo's 136-year expertise in factual storytelling combined with trusted anchors from the country's leading news source, ABC News, this partnership is unmatched," said Tom McDonald, EVP of Unscripted for National Geographic Content. "I can think of no better way to bring this thrilling event to audiences."

Disney is the parent company of ABC News, National Geographic, Disney+, Hulu and this station.